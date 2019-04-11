Mountain Bike: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Beginners welcome at Auger Falls. All gear and instruction provided. Email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI students: (7+ credits) free, staff and faculty: $5, community: $15, Bring your own bike: free.
Swim: Noon Wednesday
At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.
Sunset Paddle on the Snake: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18
Explore the Snake River Canyon and Pillar Falls via kayak. No experience necessary! All gear provided. Meet at Centennial Park. CSI Students: $5, staff and faculty: $16, community: $26. Limited space, no refunds. Call 208-732-6697 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.