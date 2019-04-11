{{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Bike: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Beginners welcome at Auger Falls. All gear and instruction provided. Email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI students: (7+ credits) free, staff and faculty: $5, community: $15, Bring your own bike: free.

Swim: Noon Wednesday

At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.

Sunset Paddle on the Snake: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18

Explore the Snake River Canyon and Pillar Falls via kayak. No experience necessary! All gear provided. Meet at Centennial Park. CSI Students: $5, staff and faculty: $16, community: $26. Limited space, no refunds. Call 208-732-6697 to register.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments