CLIMB

WOMEN:WHO, April 6, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spend the morning climbing the local crag with our WOMEN WHO tribe! We’ll have some top rope climbs set-up for beginner-intermediate climbers. Gear and instruction provided. Meet at Dierke’s Lake West Parking Area. CSI Students (7+ Credits) $5 / CSI Staff & Faculty $16 / Community $22 (-$10 BYOGEAR). Call 208-732-6697.

BIKE

WOMEN:WHO, April 9, 2019, 5:30 p.m.

Join us mountain biking at Auger Falls—beginners welcome! All gear + instruction provided. Email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI Students (7+ Credits) FREE / CSI Staff and Faculty $5 / Community $15 (FREE BYOBIKE)

SWIM

Noontime Swim, April 10, 2019

At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.

