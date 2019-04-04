CLIMB
WOMEN:WHO, April 6, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Spend the morning climbing the local crag with our WOMEN WHO tribe! We’ll have some top rope climbs set-up for beginner-intermediate climbers. Gear and instruction provided. Meet at Dierke’s Lake West Parking Area. CSI Students (7+ Credits) $5 / CSI Staff & Faculty $16 / Community $22 (-$10 BYOGEAR). Call 208-732-6697.
BIKE
WOMEN:WHO, April 9, 2019, 5:30 p.m.
Join us mountain biking at Auger Falls—beginners welcome! All gear + instruction provided. Email cgessaman@csi.edu by 12 p.m. Tuesday to register. Limited space. CSI Students (7+ Credits) FREE / CSI Staff and Faculty $5 / Community $15 (FREE BYOBIKE)
SWIM
Noontime Swim, April 10, 2019
At City Pool. Email jtwiss@csi.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.