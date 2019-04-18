{{featured_button_text}}

Hike & Yoga: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday

Spend the morning getting your zen on with the CSI ORC. This trip includes transportation and yoga mats if needed. Meet at CSI ORC. All gear provided. CSI students: $5, (7+ credits), CSI staff/faculty: $20, community: $30. Call 208-732-6697 to register.

Gym to Crag Climbing Clinic: 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday

Know how to climb but looking to take your indoor skills outside? Transfer your climbing gym skills to the outdoor realm. Learn about anchor building, top rope set-up, and more. CSI students: $10 (7+ credits), CSI staff/faculty: $25, high school students: $25, community: $30. Call 208-732-6697 to register. BYOGear: $10 off.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments