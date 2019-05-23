BOISE — Imagine this scenario: You’re at your favorite fishing and camping spot for the weekend. Just as you grab your fishing rod to head to the lake or river, you realize you forgot to purchase a fishing license. Don’t panic; if you have a smartphone and cell service, you can purchase and download a ready-to-use fishing license in Idaho.
If you already have an account on Idaho Fish and Game’s licensing system, go to idfg.huntfishidaho.net using your smartphone, and log in using the username and password associated with your account.
If you do not have an online account with Idaho Fish and Game, tap the Enroll Now button at idfg.huntfishidaho.net and enter the required information to set up an account. Important note: Make sure that your profile name exactly matches the name on your driver’s license or state-issued identification, and also make sure you’re seeing the Fish and Game logo to ensure your purchase goes through Fish and Game’s website.
For complete instructions, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/05/anglers-can-buy-ready-use-fishing-license-their-smartphones.
