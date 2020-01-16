TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office will implement an annual seasonal motorized travel closure in the South Hills area Thursday through March 15. The closure is designed to prevent resource damage and protect winter range for mule deer, along with critical sage-grouse habitat. The area will remain open to the public for non-motorized use.
Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the temporary closure, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to these roads:
- Dry Creek
- Cherry Spring
- Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road)
- North Cottonwood Creek
Closure is focused on animal welfare during the winter months.
“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy that they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas, it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.”
The Magic Valley Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game supports the need to protect wildlife in the area each year.
“The habitat is important to maintain mule deer herds over-wintering in the South Hills, and the area is popular for hunting and wildlife viewing during other periods of the year,” said Craig White, Magic Valley regional supervisor.
The seasonal closure applies to all motorized vehicles, except those specifically authorized to access the area. Special cases, however, warrant special permissions.Motorized travel authorization is provided for search and rescue operations, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel, and administratively approved actions such as livestock grazing, access to private lands and resource monitoring or research studies.
For more information regarding this annual seasonal road closure, or nearby areas available for motorized travel throughout the winter, please contact Dennis Thompson, BLM Burley Field Office recreation planner, at (208) 677-6600.
