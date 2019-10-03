{{featured_button_text}}
Moose left to waste

Call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline with information.

 COURTESY OF CITIZENS AGAINST POACHING

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information from the public on the illegal waste of a bull moose north of Mackay. Reports from multiple individuals Sept. 22 led Fish and Game conservation officers to the carcass that had been shot and left. The antlers and a small portion of meat had been removed with the majority of edible meat left to waste.

The bull moose was found just 40 yards off Park Creek Road and 70 yards behind the Park Creek Campground, not far from Trail Creek Summit. Evidence was collected at the scene. With the archery season in full swing, officers are hoping that an eyewitness or someone with knowledge of the incident will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the prosecution of this case.

