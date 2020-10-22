Building bikes for Twin Falls youth: More than 60 bikes assembled for 1st- and 2nd-graders at Bickel Elementary School

TWIN FALLS — At the start of traditional happy hours most bars and breweries have taps flowing, sports showing on TV, and patrons celebrating an early end to their day.

For volunteers at Tuesday’s Build Bikes for Twin Falls Youth event at Koto Brewing, it was the sounds of boxes tearing open, wrenches cranking, and hubs spinning instead.

Working in shifts, teams of two and three built more than 60 bicycles for first- and second-graders from Bickel Elementary. The bikes are scheduled for delivery to their school after returning from fall break next week.

“Bike Build for Twin Falls Youth was pretty great,” mountain biker and volunteer Abby Leija said. “I had a great time building bikes with awesome people. Thanks to Can’d Aid and Koto for letting me be part of this event.”

Starting shortly before 3 p.m., volunteers began signing in, carrying ripped-open bike boxes to work stations while bike helmets were laid on tables and tools clanked among the madness.

“This is the first bike I’ve built,” volunteer Brittany Calderon said.

Within an hour, several bikes had been completed and lined the entry way of the brewery as a second wave of volunteers joined in.