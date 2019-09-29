BOISE — Hunters, anglers and other sportsmen and women should be aware of Idaho trespass laws before they head into the field. Trespass laws changed in 2018, but here are some basic points to remember:
- You need permission to be on private land.
- It’s the responsibility of the hunter/angler to know if he/she iswhat h on private land.
- The laws affecting how landowners must post their property have changed in recent years.
- Fines have been stiffened for trespass violations.
“Trespass laws have changed, but the core philosophies have not,” the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s enforcement bureau chief Greg Wooten said in a statement. “It’s still the sportsman’s responsibility to know when they’re on private property and obtain permission to be there.”
Hunters, anglers, trappers and other people should know that land is private, and they are not allowed without permission if the following apply:
- The property is associated with a residence or business
- The property is cultivated
- The property is fenced or enclosed in a way that delineates the private property
- The property is unfenced and uncultivated but is posted with conspicuous no-trespassing signs or bright orange/ fluorescent paint at all property corners and boundaries where the property intersects navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the land and posted in a way that people can see the postings
Note: if private property adjoins or is contained within public lands, the fence line adjacent to public land should be posted the same as above.
People can use a variety of tools to determine whether they’re on public or private lands, including maps, GPS, software — some of which also shows private land ownership, smart phone apps and more.
Hunters and anglers seeking permission to be on private lands should get written permission from the landowner. A permission form is available on Page 2 of the 2019-20 Big Game Season and Rules booklet at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/big-game, at Fish and Game offices and at any county Sheriff’s office.
Other methods of permission are still legal, but written “is the most solid permission you can have,” Wooten added.
Sportsmen and women should also beware of increased penalties for trespassing. Hunters and anglers have long faced a mandatory one-year revocation of hunting and fishing privileges if they are convicted of trespassing while engaging in those activities. Mandatory license revocation continues under the law, but there are also steep fines for repeat offenders. For a person convicted of trespassing three times within a 10-year period, there’s a minimum $5,000 fine, one-to-five year license suspension, and they could be charged with a felony.
To learn more about the new law, go to idfg.idaho.gov/2018-trespass-law.
