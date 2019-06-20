HAILEY — Susan Giannettino stopped in her tracks as she trotted around the horseshoe-shaped trail in Quigley Canyon.
From where she stood, she could see mountain bikers starting out on the trail at one end. Joggers were cutting across the middle. And a plethora of hikers were walking side by side on the far west side as a lone hiker ascended a trail up the hill above them.
“It’s amazing all the people using this trail,” she said.
The Quigley Loop, as it’s called, is a brand new 4.2 mile loop that starts at the mouth of Quigley Canyon on Hailey’s east side.
Near Wood River High School, it’s long been a place to walk dogs out a dusty dirt road that leads to Quigley Pond. But dog walkers have always had to be on the lookout for pickup trucks making their way up the road enroute to the foothills beyond.
The new trail cut and packed by the Blaine County Recreation District skirts an area that developers hope will one day sport some houses, a school and a small educational farm.
And the loop could eventually connect to trails under consideration by Bureau of Land Management officials who have been examining ways to expand recreational trails south of Sun Valley.
The new trail’s gently rolling terrain offers good riding for beginning mountain bikers. And the fact that it’s four-feet wide — about twice the width of a single-track bike trail — makes it suitable for walkers who want to walk abreast and talk with one another.
“I go out two to three times a week at lunch, either walking or bicycling it. And it takes me to spaces I haven’t experienced before, offering me views of Hailey I haven’t seen before,” said BCRD Director Jim Keating. “It’s kind of an awakening, I think, for me and everyone else who uses it.”
Right now, the trail heads out past rock outcroppings under vast hillsides, turning at Quigley Pond. BCRD officials hope to extend it further out the canyon. They hope to eventually bring the loop all the way back to a parking lot they plan to build on the south side also.
BCRD plans to build a bicycle pump park at the southwest end of the loop with a community pavilion and restrooms nestled in a hay barn that sits on what was a farm owned by Earl Fox, whose father J.C. Fox was the valley’s early doctor.
Other amenities are being considered as well, including a natural playground with boulders to climb on, a frisbee golf course and a slide built into the hillside.
“We have an opportunity here for a smaller scale version of Boise’s Ridge to Rivers system, which goes all the way to Bogus Basin,” said Keating. “It’s a new model for parks you see in the West. Instead of a traditional park with a flat piece of ground and grass and picnic tables, this is what you’re starting to see in Park City, (Utah), Boulder, Colo., and Boise, where the hills engage the sagebrush steppe.”
“And the nice thing is it means using less water,” he also added.
Mountain biker Tim Davis paused to take a swig from the water bottle mounted on his bike.
“I like the way they added interest to the trail by having it go up and down a little, by the fact that it’s not a straight trail,” he said.
Keating agreed.
“Some people still hike the road—you see them four abreast with seven dogs,” he said. “That just means there’s something for everyone.”
IF YOU GO:
Turn off Hailey’s Main Street onto Croy Road heading north. Follow this as it takes a slight jog to the right into Quigley Road. There is a small parking lot where the road turns to dirt.
