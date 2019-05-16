WENDELL — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold the Niagara Springs 3D Shoot from 7:30 a.m., when registration starts, to 4 p.m. May 25 and 26, seven miles south of Wendell.
Fees per day are as follows:
- $20 — Adults, 18 years and older
- $15 — Young adults, 15 to 17
- $10 — Youth, 12 to 14
- $5 — Cub, 7 to 11
- Free — Chick, 6 and younger
- $40 — Family of parents and two kids younger than 18
- $1 — Each Mulligan, two per day
- $50 plus daily fee — Money Shoot with 100% payback. If you are a sponsored shooter, you are encouraged to shoot the money class.
Awards will be presented each day in the men/boys class and the women/girls class. Three shooters make a class:
- Chicks, 6 and younger
- Cubs, 7 to 11
- Youth, 12 to 14
- Young adult, 15 to 17
- Adult, 18 to 49
- Senior, 50 to 59
- Silver senior, 60 to 69
- Master senior, 70 and older
Range finders and binoculars will be allowed. There will be no broadheads or alcohol permitted.
For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or Larry at 208-308-4266, or email magicvalleybowhunters@gmail.com, or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or facebook.com/magicvalley.bowhunters.
