WENDELL — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold the Niagara Springs 3D Shoot from 7:30 a.m., when registration starts, to 4 p.m. May 25 and 26, seven miles south of Wendell.

Fees per day are as follows:

  • $20 — Adults, 18 years and older
  • $15 — Young adults, 15 to 17
  • $10 — Youth, 12 to 14
  • $5 — Cub, 7 to 11
  • Free — Chick, 6 and younger
  • $40 — Family of parents and two kids younger than 18
  • $1 — Each Mulligan, two per day
  • $50 plus daily fee — Money Shoot with 100% payback. If you are a sponsored shooter, you are encouraged to shoot the money class.

Awards will be presented each day in the men/boys class and the women/girls class. Three shooters make a class:

  • Chicks, 6 and younger
  • Cubs, 7 to 11
  • Youth, 12 to 14
  • Young adult, 15 to 17
  • Adult, 18 to 49
  • Senior, 50 to 59
  • Silver senior, 60 to 69
  • Master senior, 70 and older

Range finders and binoculars will be allowed. There will be no broadheads or alcohol permitted.

For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or Larry at 208-308-4266, or email magicvalleybowhunters@gmail.com, or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or facebook.com/magicvalley.bowhunters.

