Bowhunters host Niagara Springs 3D Shoot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WENDELL — Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a Niagara Springs 3D Shoot on May 23-24, 7 miles south of Wendell. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. each day, and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m.

This year, all adults may choose to participate in a money class. Shoot for money as an amateur, intermediate or pro/sponsored, or shoot the course for fun (no prizes). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes.

The fees per day are $20 for adults (18 and older), $15 for young adult (ages 15-17), $10 for youth (12-14), $5 for cub (children 7-11), free for chick (ages 6 and younger), or $40 for family (parents and two children).

The money shoot fees are amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored, $50 plus daily fee. There will be a 100% payback of money shoot fee.

Catered breakfast and lunch will be available at the event.

For more information, contact Mark Jenkins at 208-410-0440 or Larry Hayes at 208-308-4266, or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or facebook.com/magicvalley.bowhunters.

​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0