HANSEN — The Magic Valley Bowhunters and the International Field Archery Association will hold shoots July 6 at Magic Mountain Ski Resort, 2484 Rock Creek Road.
Participate in both shoots and save. The combined fees are as follows with the Magic Valley Bowhunters fee first, then the discounted state fee, then the total:
- Adults, 18 and older — $25, $15, $40
- Young Adults, 15 to 17 — $15, $15, $30
- Youth, 12 to 14 — $10, $15, $25
- Cubs, younger than 12 — $5, $15, $20
- Family of two adults and two children — $50 plus discounted individual state fees
Be sure to record your state score before turning in your card to Magic Valley Bowhunters.
Separately, the state fees are as follows:
- Adults, 18 and older — $40
- Young Adults, 15 to 17 — $30
- Youth, 12 to 14 — $30
- Cubs, younger than 12 — $30
For both shoots, fees include a lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket to ride.
For the Magic Valley Bowhunter shoot, yardages will not be marked, so you must use a rangefinder.
For more information, email magicvalleybowhunters@gmail.com or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or facebook.com/magicvalley.bowhunters.
