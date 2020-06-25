Bowhunters hold Magic Mountain 3D shoot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a 3D shoot on July 4 and 5 at Magic Mountain, south of Hansen.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. each day, and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m. July 4 and 3 p.m. July 5.

All adults and young adults may choose to participate in a money class or shoot the course for fun (no awards). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes.

The fees per day are $25 for adults (18 and older), $15 for young adult (ages 15-17), $10 for youth (12-14), $5 for cub (children 7-11), free for chick (ages 6 and younger), or $50 for family (parents and two children).

The money shoot fees are amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored, $50 plus daily fee. There will be a 100% payback of money shoot fee.

Yardages will not be marked, but range finders will be allowed. There will also be a bow raffle at the event.

Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266, or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or facebook.com/magicvalley.bowhunters.

