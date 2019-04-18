JACKPOT, Nev. — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold its 2019 Border Challenge 3D Trail Shoot at 9 a.m. April 27 and 28 at the course located behind the Horseshu Casino. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Fees are as follows:
One-day Fun Shoot
- Adults 18 and older — $20
- Young adults ages 15 to 17 — $15
- Youth ages 12 to 14 — $10
- Cubs ages 7 to 11 — $5
- Chicks ages 6 and younger — free
- Family with two parents and two kids younger than 18 — $40
Two-day Fun shoot
- Adults 18 and older — $35
- Young adults ages 15 to 17 — $25
- Youth ages 12 to 14 — $15
- Cubs ages 7 to 11 — $5
- Chicks ages 6 and younger — free
- Family with two parents and two kids younger than 18 — $70
Money Shoot — $100. You must shoot for both days. There will be a 60% pay-out. Limited classes will be men’s open, women’s open and bowhunter. A minimum of three shooters makes a class.
For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or Larry at 208-308-4266. Go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or magicvalleybowhunters@gmail.com.
