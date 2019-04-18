{{featured_button_text}}

JACKPOT, Nev. — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold its 2019 Border Challenge 3D Trail Shoot at 9 a.m. April 27 and 28 at the course located behind the Horseshu Casino. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

Fees are as follows:

One-day Fun Shoot

  • Adults 18 and older — $20
  • Young adults ages 15 to 17 — $15
  • Youth ages 12 to 14 — $10
  • Cubs ages 7 to 11 — $5
  • Chicks ages 6 and younger — free
  • Family with two parents and two kids younger than 18 — $40

Two-day Fun shoot

  • Adults 18 and older — $35
  • Young adults ages 15 to 17 — $25
  • Youth ages 12 to 14 — $15
  • Cubs ages 7 to 11 — $5
  • Chicks ages 6 and younger — free
  • Family with two parents and two kids younger than 18 — $70

Money Shoot — $100. You must shoot for both days. There will be a 60% pay-out. Limited classes will be men’s open, women’s open and bowhunter. A minimum of three shooters makes a class.

For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or Larry at 208-308-4266. Go to magicvalleybowhunters.org or magicvalleybowhunters@gmail.com.

