JEROME — I am no sharpshooter.
If you asked me to play a game of darts, I would manage to hit about everywhere but where I was aiming. My skills lie elsewhere. For example I am a pro at rewatching “Blazing Saddles.”
If put on the spot to get a bull’s-eye, I am for sure going to miss.
When my fellow reporter Julie Ferraro asked if I wanted to join her in an instruction on firearm safety and training with Idaho State Police, I figured it could be a funny situation and maybe, just maybe, I could learn a thing or two. I agreed and we met up with the officers at the Jerome Rod and Gun Club.
The weather was perfect that day, unfortunately for me since I couldn’t use the natural elements to blame for my lack of skill.
Before we could even get started, we needed to go over proper gun technique. Now, the idea of guns scares me to no end. I understand that they are extremely dangerous and frankly I just feel safer not dealing with them. So during this part of the day I made sure to pay extra close attention. Robert Allred, a corporal with the Idaho State Police as well as a firearms instructor, said there are four rules to dealing with firearms.
Treat every weapon like it’s loaded
Never point it at something you don’t want to destroy.
Don’t put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to fire.
Know your target and what lies behind it.
We put on protective glasses, earplugs and protective vests before we went out and started target practice. We were using .45 semi-automatic pistols. Ferraro is no stranger to the world of firearms and she seemed to be at home in this environment. Even though we had spent at least an hour going over the rules and safety features of the gun, I was extremely frightened.
We walked up to about 15 yards away from our targets. It seemed nearly impossible to miss the shot. I readied myself. My mind knew that the loud bang of the gun was going to come and that I should embrace for the recoil but my hands could not stop shaking. I took a breath out and fired — the bullet landed somewhere in the chest area of the target. That wasn’t too bad. I prepared for my next shot. My hands wouldn’t stop shaking, I prepared for the recoil and fired. The bullet this time landed somewhere much farther down on the target.
The officers told me that often times when knowing the recoil is about to come, shooters will prepare and point the gun downward. To prevent this, ISP trooper Travis Roberts placed the shell of a bullet on my gun.
Next, Captain David Neth asked us to do a drill: five shots, one hole. The goal is pretty self-explanatory. Make sure that all of your shots land in the same spot. It was all about consistency. Ferraro and I prepared ourselves. I took a deep breath in and told my hands to not shake.
Bang. My bullet landed somewhere in the middle of the target. OK, hands, we just have to stay still and do that again. Bang. My second shot landed a little lower. No problem, let’s adjust slightly and we can hit the first target again. Bang. The third shot landed even lower than the second. Well, I might as well just finish up here. Bang. Bang. My five shots, one hole turned into five shots in a line.
We continued at the range for awhile longer. We did different drills and exercises stressing the importance of practice and safety. But no matter what we did, I just could never get the hang of it. I couldn’t stop my body from shaking and I couldn’t shake the fact that no matter how hard I tried I just could not be a sharpshooter. I am certainly no Waco Kid.
For anyone in the Magic Valley who is interested in learning more about firearms safety or hoping to improve their marksmanship here are four places to work on your skill:
Jerome Rod and Gun Club
This club features a trap field, 10-station sporting clay range and a pistol and rifle range. The stations offer challenges simulating ducks, pheasants and rabbits. Sporting clays shoots happen every first Saturday and third Sunday or every month.
You have free articles remaining.
Location: 6425 U.S. Highway 93, Jerome.
Hours: The next scheduled sporting clay shoot is at 10 a.m. Sunday. The following shoot is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Cost: Membership is $35 per year for family or $25 for an individual. Sign up at jeromegunclub.com.
Sporting clay: Members’ cost to shoot 100 targets is $25 for adults on the first Saturday and third Sunday of the month. Non-members pay $30. Extra targets beyond 100 are $7.50 per 25. Or members and non-members can re-shoot the course for $25 for 100 clays.
Information: Call 208-595-4157 or visit jeromegunclub.com
Buhl Rifle & Pistol Club
This private indoor range has 10 shooting lanes for 50-foot pistol and 50-foot rifle. Paper targets only.
Location: 1230 E. 4100 N., Buhl.
Cost: Membership is $40 a year for individuals, $50 for couples and $60 for families.
Information: 208-734-3238.
Burley Trap and Sporting Clays
This shotgun only facility has a mile-long sporting clays course made of 15 stations and a dedicated 50-bird, five-stand course area and a seven-station super sporting and sub gauge course area.
Location: 850 W. Milner Road, Burley.
Hours: Open 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday and by appointment the rest of the week.
Cost: $25 for annual membership; $125 for lifetime membership.
Information: 208-431-0999 or 208-431-0555.
Shaw Shooting School
Shaw Shooting School offers private courses by appointment only. These courses are designed to train on pistol and rifle handling. They go over the basic fundamentals and will focus on areas that each student wants to improve in.
Location: 834 East 2700 South, Hagerman.
Hours: For private lessons go to shawshooting.com/courses.
Cost: Price will vary depending on the number of students.
Information: 208-749-9549 or email SOSPress@shawshooting.com to see availability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.