BOISE — For Idaho stamp collectors and frog enthusiasts, Tuesday will be a great day to be in Boise at the Idaho Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center. The department will host a First Day of Issue ceremony for the United States Postal Service’s frogs forever stamps — the national release of this new set of stamps.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Nature Center’s formal backyard, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise — directly behind the Idaho Department of Fish and Game headquarters.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/frogs.
Along with the official unveiling and release of the stamps, speakers will be present to discuss stamps, stamp collecting and … frogs.
A display containing several species of Idaho’s native frogs will be on hand for visitors to view. Stamps, first-day covers and other stamp-related collectible items will be for sale from the postal service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Frogs were chosen as stamp images because of their presence in habitats across the United States and the important ecological role they play. More than 90 species of frogs and toads live in the continental United States, with 10 species found in Idaho.
Four new stamps comprise this collection, depicting four species of frogs. Two of the featured amphibians — the Northern leopard frog and the Pacific chorus frog — are found in Idaho.
Working with a green color palette and touches of brown, artist Nancy Stahl captured the defining features of each frog, making them recognizable. Art director William J. Gicker designed the stamps.
