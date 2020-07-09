Boise author recounts baby peregrine falcon’s rescue in new children’s book

The events in the book were inspired when one of the chicks fell from the nest and was stuck on one of the building’s ledges in 2010.

“It happens all the time,” Chapman said. Falcon chicks are so light that they can survive the 14-story fall without getting hurt, “but they don’t have any way of getting back up.” So when falcons are nesting, “they put up signs all around the bottom of the building with a phone number to call if you find one of these little chicks.”

When the chick fell, “we had thousands of people around the world watching this happen, and everybody freaked out,” he recalls. As a consequence, the Peregrine Fund and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game got flooded with calls and decided to rescue the bird. They went to the building and put the bird back in the box, and the story had a happy ending.

Shortly after, Chapman wrote a poem about the incident. It was forgotten until 2017, when his friends encouraged him to publish it, and two years later the book was published.