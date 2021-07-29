Bobcats abound in Idaho

BOISE — One of the greatest things about living in Idaho is the wide range of wildlife that can be seen at any time when you take a step outside your front door. As Idaho’s human population grows, the interface between the untamed and our urban communities also expands. Most of the time these interactions are quiet, memorable moments like seeing the mule deer walk by with her spotted fawns, or catching a glimpse of an osprey as it dives to snatch its next meal of fish. Sometimes we observe the more rare animals which can leave us with some concern, like a bobcat.

Bobcats are common, but reclusive in nature. They don’t often come out in daylight hours as they are most active at night. The rocky canyons with mixed riparian and wooded areas nearby make Boise an ideal habitat for the bobcat. This wild cat varies in color from light brown to grey with black spots and stripes on its back and sides. The cat has rather large cheek tufts, with a white belly. The tail is a giveaway as it is “bobbed” short and is black tipped on the topside, white on the bottom. A full grown bobcat can weight up to 20 pounds, but most are smaller in size, and are usually around 16 to 20 inches tall at the back.

A bobcat sighting can be concerning at first with the thoughts of chance encounters with children and pets. However, a bobcat’s diet primarily consists of rodents, rabbits and small birds like quail.