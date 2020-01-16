CHALLIS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Challis Field Office is seeking good homes for wild horses. It will host an adoption event from from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 at the Challis Off-Range Wild Horse Corral Facility south of Challis, just off the Upper Hot Springs Road. The horses were recently gathered from the Challis Wild Herd Management Area. Approximately 70 wild horses, ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old, will be available for adoption.
In order to qualify to adopt, you must be 18 years of age, have approved facilities to keep the animal(s), and proper transportation home for the animal(s) from the event site. BLM staff will load each animal, with the new owner’s halter and lead rope if requested, into a BLM-approved trailer provided by the adopter.
Through the new Adoption Incentive Program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs one year from the adoption date. All untrained animals are now $25. The incentive is only available for untrained animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website.
A silent competitive bid adoption will take place from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Horses may be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis following the competitive bid process. Training demonstrations will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 1, led by Georgetown wild horse trainer Mario Johnson. The Challis Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for public viewing Jan. 25, 26 and 30.
You have free articles remaining.
The BLM offers wild horses and burros gathered from public lands in the West to qualified individuals, who must demonstrate humane care for the animal. Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses. All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.
Photos of the Challis horses available for adoption are located here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/blmidaho/albums/72157712671046368
For more information and adoption qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.