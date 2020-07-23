BLM to conduct wild horse bait trap gather in Saylor Creek Herd Management Area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The BLM Jarbidge Field Office will soon begin a wild horse gather operation in the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry. The Bureau of Land Management will conduct operations for up to four months, using temporary water and bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay/mineral. No helicopters will be used in the gather.

The BLM plans to gather 131 wild horses and remove 81 horses to maintain the Appropriate Management Level of 50 horses within the management area. The purpose of the gather is to reduce the overpopulation of wild horses, preventing further degradation of public lands by balancing herd size with what the land can support.

A recent census count of the Saylor Creek wild horse herd showed 131 horses — two and a half times the target population level of 50 horses. The management number is based on range conditions, water availability, acreage comparisons and seasonal movement during the summer and drier winter months. The management objective is to maintain a 50-50 ratio of studs to mares. All mares returned to the range to maintain the management level of 50 horses will be treated with the fertility control vaccine GonaCon to reduce foaling rates and overall population growth.