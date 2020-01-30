{{featured_button_text}}
BURLEY — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office is proposing an enhancement at the Milner Historic Recreation Area. It will seek funding through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) grants and funding program.

As part of the grant request process, the field office is actively seeking public comment regarding the enhancement at the following location:

Milner Historic Recreation Area boat ramp: The BLM Burley Field Office is proposing to install a canoe/kayak launch at the Milner Historic Recreation Area boat ramp. This project will provide access to Milner Reservoir for non-motorized boaters/anglers, and funds are being sought from the Cutthroat Plate Fund through IDPR.

Comments can be sent electronically to Dave Harper, outdoor recreation planner, at dharper@blm.gov or by mail to Bureau of Land Management, attn: Dave Harper, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, Idaho, 83318. Comments are most useful if received by Feb. 28.

