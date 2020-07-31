You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLM replacing cabanas at Lud Drexler Park
0 comments

BLM replacing cabanas at Lud Drexler Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — It was announced Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office, Twin Falls District will begin replacing camp site cabanas at Lud Drexler Park on Monday. The work may take up to 90 days as crews install six new cabanas, structures that cover picnic tables to provide shade, within the second campground loop.

“The existing cabanas are showing a lot of wear and tear from the weather, so we’re looking forward to replacing them and offering the public an improved camping experience once this project is complete,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane.

During the time of construction on a camp site, it will be closed to camping to ensure public safety.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Whitewater rafting on the Snake River

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News