BLM proposes fee changes at Lud Drexler Park and Milner Historic Recreation Area

BURLEY — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office seeks public comment on a proposal to change the overnight camping and entrance fees at both the Lud Drexler Park and Milner Historic Recreation Area for the first time in nearly three decades.

The fee changes are necessary due to increased maintenance costs. The proposed fees will enable the agency to improve services and amenities, ensuring the sites remain operational for years to come.

The current overnight camping fee at Lud Drexler Park, unchanged since 1992, is $5 per vehicle. Current fees at MHRA, unchanged since 1997, are $5 per vehicle for overnight camping and $3 per vehicle for day use. The proposed changes would raise the overnight camping fee to $15 per night per campsite and raise day use fees to $5 at both locations. Annual passes will increase from $25 to $50 per year and be valid for both sites. The changes are expected to raise approximately $30,000 annually, which would be used at both recreation areas.