BLM proposes fee changes at Lud Drexler Park and Milner Historic Recreation Area

BURLEY — The Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office seeks public comment on a proposal to change the overnight camping and entrance fees at both the Lud Drexler Park and Milner Historic Recreation Area for the first time in nearly three decades.
The fee changes are necessary due to increased maintenance costs. The proposed fees will enable the agency to improve services and amenities, ensuring the sites remain operational for years to come.
The current overnight camping fee at Lud Drexler Park, unchanged since 1992, is $5 per vehicle. Current fees at MHRA, unchanged since 1997, are $5 per vehicle for overnight camping and $3 per vehicle for day use. The proposed changes would raise the overnight camping fee to $15 per night per campsite and raise day use fees to $5 at both locations. Annual passes will increase from $25 to $50 per year and be valid for both sites. The changes are expected to raise approximately $30,000 annually, which would be used at both recreation areas.
The draft business plan is online at blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans or as a hard copy at the Burley Field Office. Comments would be most helpful if they are received on or before Aug. 10. Send written comments and questions to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Recreation Program, 15 E. 200 S., Burley, Idaho, 83318, or submit electronically to BLM_ID_BurleyOffice@blm.gov, subject line – Recreation Program.
Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, be aware that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
