BLM opens new boat ramp at Milner Historic Recreation Area
Milner sign

A sign marked with graffiti at the Milner Historic Recreation Area on April 26, 2018.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY —  The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that it has opened a new boat ramp at the Milner Historic Recreation Area.

The boat ramp construction is part of a project to improve developments at the site. It accompanies new trail construction along the historic Oregon Trail and improved kayak/non-motorized boat access to the Snake River.

“This boat ramp is our most recent addition to the amenities offered at Milner,” Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said. “We plan to continue making significant changes to this special area that will go a long way to improving the visitor experience.”

The Milner Historic Recreation Area is a popular area for recreation along the Snake River in Cassia County. It is a little more than 2,050 acres and includes boat ramps, campsites and a walking path. It hosts 44,000 visitors annually and is a special place historically as it offers glimpses of the actual Oregon Trail ruts created by emigrants traveling through the area decades ago.

