BLM opens new boat ramp at Milner Historic Recreation Area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that it has opened a new boat ramp at the Milner Historic Recreation Area.

The boat ramp construction is part of a project to improve developments at the site. It accompanies new trail construction along the historic Oregon Trail and improved kayak/non-motorized boat access to the Snake River.

“This boat ramp is our most recent addition to the amenities offered at Milner,” Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said. “We plan to continue making significant changes to this special area that will go a long way to improving the visitor experience.”

The Milner Historic Recreation Area is a popular area for recreation along the Snake River in Cassia County. It is a little more than 2,050 acres and includes boat ramps, campsites and a walking path. It hosts 44,000 visitors annually and is a special place historically as it offers glimpses of the actual Oregon Trail ruts created by emigrants traveling through the area decades ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0