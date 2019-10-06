TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Jarbidge Field Office recently signed a decision record for an upcoming wild horse bait/water trap gather at Saylor Creek Herd Management Area.
This decision authorizes the removal of excess wild horses from the area and, upon reaching appropriate management level, the application of fertility control to mares to help reduce the population increase in the herd management area. The objective of the gather is to protect the range and wild horses by slowing the herd population growth.
The Saylor Creek Herd Management Area is located in Owyhee and Elmore counties, about 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry. It consists of about 101,876 acres of federal, state and private land with a current population of about 137 wild horses. The BLM estimates the herd population will reach 168 wild horses by the end of the 2020 foaling season. The appropriate management level has been established at 50 wild horses.
The BLM sets the level through land use planning efforts that involve public participation, vegetation inventories and allocation of forage in terms of animal unit months. The agency determines the appropriate number of wild horses and burros that each herd management area can support in balance with other uses and resources on public land. Planning efforts include an inventory and the monitoring of all uses of the public rangelands.
The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Saylor Creek herd management area wild-horse-gather environmental assessment. It and the decision record are posted as the Saylor Creek HMA Bait/Water Trap Gather at eplanning.blm.gov. Horses removed from the range will be prepared for the BLM adoption and sale program. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, call 1-866-468-7826 or go to blm.gov/whb.
For additional gather-specific information, call Jarbidge Wild Horse Specialist Katie Shewmaker at 208-736-2369. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.
