CHALLIS — The Bureau of Land Management, Challis Field Office, concluded the wild horse gather on Nov. 11 on the Challis Herd Management Area near Challis.
The BLM gathered 295 wild horses from public lands during operations from Nov. 5 to 11. The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the management area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands.
An aerial census flight will be conducted this week to determine the number of horses remaining on the range. A ratio of studs and mares will be released to the range to reach the low end of the appropriate management level of 185. The mares will be treated with a fertility control vaccine prior to release.
The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corral facility in Bruneau to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Those horses identified to return to the range were transported to the Challis Off-Range Corral facility where they will be cared for until they are released.
The operation was conducted in compliance with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at www.blm.gov/idaho/2019-challis-HMA-wild-horse-gather.
For more information, contact Heather Tiel-Nelson, BLM Idaho, wild horse and burro public affairs specialist, at (208) 736-2352 or hnelson@blm.gov. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.
