TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Burley and Shoshone Field Offices are recruiting for seasonal positions for the upcoming 2020 field season. Positions include park rangers (recreation maintenance), biological science technicians, and range technicians. Job vacancies and information on how to apply can be found online at: www.usajobs.gov.
One to three individuals will be hired for each position. Starting pay is dependent upon education and experience, and ranges from $13.32 to $16.73 per hour. Some positions would begin in late spring or early summer, and the work season runs through September. In addition to gaining work experience in natural resources, temporary seasonal employees build annual and sick leave and have the option to participate in federal health benefit programs.
The job announcements have varying opening and closing dates, so apply soon to be considered. The field office will extend office hours upon request from potential applicants to assist them with the application process. Normal office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The following openings will be filled at the Shoshone and Burley Field Offices and can be queried in the www.usajobs.gov system. To find announcements for seasonal BLM jobs in Shoshone or Burley, click on USAjobs and simply type “Shoshone, Idaho” or “Burley, Idaho” in the search box.
- Park Ranger (recreation site maintenance)
- Range Technician
- Bio Science Tech
“There is a wide variety of projects that both our Shoshone and Burley offices are involved in,” said Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “They provide excellent hands-on learning opportunities, especially for students interested in a natural resource-related career.”
For specific questions regarding the current vacancies, please contact Shoshone Assistant Field Manager (acting) Lisa Cresswell, at (208) 732-7200 or Burley Assistant Field Manager Jim Tharp at (208) 677-6600.
