Blind hunters say technology could help them shoot safely. Idaho rules forbid it

Crouched in the bed of his stepdad’s truck, Jade Harlow steadied himself, waiting for the right moment to take his shot. Caleb Linck, Harlow’s stepdad, was beside him watching on a 5-inch screen as the crosshairs of Harlow’s rifle hovered over a white-tailed doe.

“Fire,” Linck whispered. A split-second later, a gunshot cracked through the silence. “We got her,” Linck said.

It was Harlow’s first time hunting since he was blinded in a firearm accident in 2018, and the 16-year-old beamed with excitement and pride. His mother, Rebecca Linck, recorded the entire experience and later posted it on social media, explaining that Jade’s lack of sight hadn’t stopped him from doing what he loved.

Soon, comments began to pop up online, warning the family that, despite Harlow’s disabled hunting license and valid deer tag, they had broken the rules. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game prohibits the small camera that allowed Caleb Linck to see what was in Harlow’s rifle sights.

Idaho hunters who have visual impairments or other disabilities can apply for disability hunting licenses and bring a companion who aids them, like Harlow’s stepdad did. But Fish and Game rules aimed at preserving fair chase, or ethical means of hunting, forbid the use of nearly all electronics attached to firearms.

Harlow and his mother were crushed to learn that the one option they thought Harlow had for hunting wasn’t viable. Now the Sandpoint family, along with another blind Idaho hunter, hopes to change those rules.

‘A CAN OF WORMS’ WITH TECH EXCEPTIONS?

A variety of scope cameras or phone mounts are on the market, all with the same basic setup: a phone or scope camera is mounted on the gun and displays a live feed of the scope view. . . .

