Black Magic Canyon
Distance: About 1.5 miles
Difficulty: Moderate, uneven surfaces
Before you go: This hike is only available during the fall and early winter. Check with the canal company before you venture off their website is https://www.bwccafrd2.com/
Directions: From Twin Falls head north on U.S. Highway 93 until you reach East 520 North. Head east on 520 North. It will curve to the north and turn into 3 Mile Road East. Stay straight to enter a gravel road and follow it until you reach a dam. Park and enter the canyon from there.
Why make the hike: While this isn’t Antelope Canyon in Arizona or The Narrows at Zion National Park, Black Magic Canyon gives hikers a small, yet spectacular canyon lined with dark basalt walls that have been carved out over thousands of years from the Big Wood River. The unique landscape can make for some really amazing photos and a fantastic experience for hikers.
Pro photo tip: The devil is in the details. While the canyon is amazing, look for tiny details to photograph such as the texture in the walls or debris left over time. Consider converting your photos to black and white to help bring out the grit from your photography adventure.
NOTE: Please consider taking a bag to collect trash on your way out.
