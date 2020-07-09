Black bears and mountain lions frequent Wood River Valley trails

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent reports of black bears and mountain lions along trails in the Wood River Valley are a good reminder that no matter the season, wildlife lives nearby. No negative interactions with any wildlife have occurred, but residents are cautioned to be alert and aware of their surroundings when outside. Wildlife such as black bears or mountain lions can be encountered at any time when using trails or camping throughout south-central Idaho.

Over the past several weeks a non-aggressive black bear has been seen several times by hikers on the Adams Gulch Trail north of Ketchum. While this bear is reported to be non-aggressive, black bears can be unpredictable and should never be approached.

When hiking or recreating in bear habitat, the best thing to do is make enough noise to not surprise a bear. Black bears are typically very shy and secretive and will attempt to leave the area well before a person gets too close.

If a black bear is encountered on a trail, stay calm and never run. Bears are extremely fast runners and can quickly overtake a person trying to run away. Make sure the bear sees you. Often bears will stand up to get a better view, which is typically not an aggressive posture but rather one of curiosity.

Hikers should do the following: