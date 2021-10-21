Biologists studying Idaho’s white sturgeon fishery in the upper Snake River

TWIN FALLS — This past summer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game fisheries biologists in the Magic Valley Region spent weeks on the Snake River between Milner Dam and Idaho Falls surveying the white sturgeon population.

The work, which will continue for a few more years, will help Fish and Game better understand how hatchery white sturgeon in the upper Snake River grow, survive, move, and just how many are out there. White sturgeon are not native to the Snake River above Shoshone Falls. However, since 1990, Fish and Game has occasionally stocked white sturgeon upstream of Shoshone Falls to provide additional angling opportunity for sturgeon outside of their native range.

Sturgeon angling across the state has continued to grow in popularity over the years throughout their native range, which includes the Snake, Kootenai and Salmon rivers.

“There’s a fun, rowdy, and hard fishing group of local anglers and guides, who aren’t bashful about sharing exactly how much they love sturgeon and the fishing opportunity they provide,” says Regional Fisheries Biologist Joe Thiessen. “These same people were very instrumental in helping us find, and in many cases, collecting sturgeon for this study.”