TWIN FALLS — Anglers in the Magic Valley have recently been catching some giant trout in local fishing ponds after Clear Springs Foods in Mackay donated nearly 900 hatchery brood stock to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Hagerman State Fish Hatchery staff stocked these fish into regional waters in late April, and 1,000 more will be on their way to Magic Valley waters in May.
The trophy-sized rainbow trout have averaged 8 to 10 pounds each, with some anglers reporting the scales tipping 11 pounds. These big fish are creating some big smiles with small anglers. Alexis Dannehl, with the help of her father Cory Slippey, landed a 7½ pound trout at Freedom Park Pond in Burley earlier this week.
"We greatly appreciate Clear Springs' generosity and hope that people get out there and take advantage of this great opportunity," Cassie Sundquist, Magic Valley region fish hatchery complex manager, said in a statement.
