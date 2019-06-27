ARCO — Idaho Department of Fish and Game will start stocking on Friday the Big Lost River near Arco with 3,000 rainbow trout. This will be the first time fish have been stocked this close to Arco since the 1980s, department records say.
“Three good water years in a row have allowed us to place these fish close to town,” regional fisheries manager Brett High said in a statement. “I hope anglers will take full advantage of this opportunity and get out fishing as often as they can.”
For more information about where fish are stocked around the state, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
For anglers 14 years of age and older, a valid Idaho fishing license is required. Children 13 years of age and younger do not need a fishing license in Idaho and can fish for their own limit.
Idaho fishing regulations for the Big Lost River and tributaries are as follows:
- Through Nov. 30 — daily trout limit is six.
- Whitefish limit is zero. Practice catch-and-release.
- Dec. 1 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend — trout limit is zero. Practice catch-and-release.
For more information about fishing in Idaho, go to the Idaho Fish Planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner/?_ga=2.210317973. 1093599266.1560801951-892493678.1543850278.
