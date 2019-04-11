{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho big game hunting brochure for 2019-2020 seasons is now available at idfg.idaho.gov. It contains season dates and rules for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion and gray wolf. The brochure will be available by May 1 in print at license vendors and Idaho Fish and Game offices.

Hunters are reminded that 2019 spring bear and wolf hunts rules are in the 2017-18 rules booklet. Hunters should also note that the Idaho Hunt Planner does not yet reflect the new season dates and rules, but will be updated by mid-April.

Applications for controlled hunts for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear will run May 1 through June 5. Hunters are reminded that controlled hunt applications are not accepted via mail. For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/04/big-game-rules-available-online.

