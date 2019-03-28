Want free beer after hard work and a bike ride at Auger Falls?
Bull Moose Bicycles is teaming up with the Dirt Trails Alliance and Koto Brewing Co.’s “Clean up the Trails Day” on the Auger Falls trail system. The event’s goal is to clear overgrowth, remove goat heads and other tire flattening shrubs, rocks and debris in preparation for the upcoming April to October riding season.
The summer months see significant traffic and the event is designed to keep the trails clear and make the riding experience the best possible for all users. Shovels, weed whackers, rakes and other trail maintenance tools will be on hand, but bringing your own tools is also encouraged.
Once the clean-up process is complete, riding will commence on the freshly cleared trails so bring your bike. Then join your friends at Koto brewing, where they will donate beverage tokens to those who came to lend a hand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.