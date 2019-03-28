Try 3 months for $3

Want free beer after hard work and a bike ride at Auger Falls?

Bull Moose Bicycles is teaming up with the Dirt Trails Alliance and Koto Brewing Co.’s “Clean up the Trails Day” on the Auger Falls trail system. The event’s goal is to clear overgrowth, remove goat heads and other tire flattening shrubs, rocks and debris in preparation for the upcoming April to October riding season.

The summer months see significant traffic and the event is designed to keep the trails clear and make the riding experience the best possible for all users. Shovels, weed whackers, rakes and other trail maintenance tools will be on hand, but bringing your own tools is also encouraged.

Once the clean-up process is complete, riding will commence on the freshly cleared trails so bring your bike. Then join your friends at Koto brewing, where they will donate beverage tokens to those who came to lend a hand.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments