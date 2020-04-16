Be Bear Aware! It's spring in the Clearwater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALMON — A sign of spring in the Clearwater Region is hungry bears. Idaho is home to an abundant black bear population and a smaller number of grizzly bears.

Although Idaho’s known grizzly bear populations are in the northern Panhandle and the Greater Yellowstone Area in eastern Idaho, it’s possible that grizzly bears may turn up in the Clearwater Region where people aren’t expecting them. In the past few years, young grizzly bears have roamed hundreds of miles from their home ranges to find new territories, including some sightings in the Clearwater.

“We want to make sure that hunters in north-central Idaho are extra-vigilant while afield, both while traveling to their hunting spots, and in identifying their targets,” said Jon Rachael, state wildlife manager for Fish and Game.

If you’re heading out for black bear hunting this spring, please make sure you know the key differences between black and grizzly bears (and take the ID quiz). Remember it’s illegal to kill a grizzly bear except in self-defense. A great precaution is to carry an approved bear pepper spray and be prepared to use it, in case of chance bear encounters that may go awry.