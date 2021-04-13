AWOL to start offering pontoon boat, guided kayak tours

TWIN FALLS — There are ample river adventures to be had on the beautiful stretch of river from Centennial Park to Shoshone Falls deep in the Snake River Canyon.
Boaters and kayakers are getting ready to dot the water as the spring’s runoff rises water levels.
The folks at AWOL Adventure Sports are getting ready, too. And this year, they have a new offering: a scenic pontoon boat tour.
“We are going to do two 90-minute tours a day up to Pillar Falls,” AWOL owner Paul Melni said.
“Starting on the weekends — kinda Friday, Saturday, Sunday, until it gets more popular — we’re also going to be doing a guided kayak tour up to Shoshone Falls,” Melni said.
A shuttle service for fisherman and BASE jumpers via the pontoon boat, is also being considered.
The kayak excursion is not open for bookings yet because the river has to go up and then subside to ensure safety.
“Once the river comes back down from its spring flow, we’ll start taking bookings,” he said.
The pontoon boat excursion, which is up and running now, will take guests from Centennial Park to Pillar Falls, about 90 minutes for guests to view geological features, waterfalls and other scenery, and learn some history during the float.
The guided kayak excursion will take guests in the pontoon boat from Centennial Park to Pillar Falls, where they will meet their guides and then continue by kayak to Shoshone Falls.
“The guides will walk them up and around the pillars where their boats will be waiting for them,” Melni said.
From Pillar Falls, the paddle will be just under two miles to Shoshone Falls, with the tour estimated to last three hours.
The pontoon boat seats eight guests for open-to-the-public tours for either trip, however, the boat can seat up to 14 and be rented out for private use. Calling the shop to request a private rental is advised.
“We’ve booked a number of private tours so far,” Melni said. “We have bird-watching group that wants to come down this summer, a couple of family reunions that have already booked out the boat for a tour as well.”
In order for AWOL to charter guided tours, the shop applied and received a state outfitter license before the 2020 season. Becoming state certified outfitters, AWOL is allowed to do the kayak tours, where in the past they could only rent the boats.
“Last year we wanted to start this (guided kayak rentals) but COVID,” Melni said. “On top of that, we were just so busy trying to keep up with the influx of people wanting to get outside as soon as we came out of that lockdown.”
Kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals at AWOL’s Centennial Park station have already begun for the year, weather permitting.
Checking with the store for times staff will be at Centennial Park during early spring is advised, but people can come to the shop and rent equipment for use if the park location is closed for the day Melni said.
For more information about all rentals and services at AWOL, call 208-735-5344 or visit awoladventuresports.com.