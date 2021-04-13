AWOL to start offering pontoon boat, guided kayak tours

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The guided kayak excursion will take guests in the pontoon boat from Centennial Park to Pillar Falls, where they will meet their guides and then continue by kayak to Shoshone Falls.

“The guides will walk them up and around the pillars where their boats will be waiting for them,” Melni said.

From Pillar Falls, the paddle will be just under two miles to Shoshone Falls, with the tour estimated to last three hours.

The pontoon boat seats eight guests for open-to-the-public tours for either trip, however, the boat can seat up to 14 and be rented out for private use. Calling the shop to request a private rental is advised.

“We’ve booked a number of private tours so far,” Melni said. “We have bird-watching group that wants to come down this summer, a couple of family reunions that have already booked out the boat for a tour as well.”

In order for AWOL to charter guided tours, the shop applied and received a state outfitter license before the 2020 season. Becoming state certified outfitters, AWOL is allowed to do the kayak tours, where in the past they could only rent the boats.