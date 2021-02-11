Avalanches claim 15 lives in 7-day period. Idaho's backcountry fairing better but users should still use caution

And it’s not just skiers and boarders who are at risk in avalanche country. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says that since winter 2003-04, eight snowmobilers died in avalanches in Idaho — a more than two-to-one ratio compared to all other user groups.

“The Galena Summit area is the most popular for skiers and the Baker Creek drainage is popular with snowmobilers,” Lundy said. “(Usage) is definitely busier, which is true across the U.S. too, among all user groups. COVID pushed a lot of people outside.”

The good news is that the spike in people getting outside has carried over into avalanche education classes, too.

“Local guide education classes are booked,” he said. “People newer to the sport are enrolling in avalanche classes. People aren’t choosing (to ski) inappropriate terrain any worse than in other years,” Lundy said.

So far, Idaho backcountry users have escaped unscathed this winter with no reported fatalities, even as the Sawtooths have had several big avalanches this year. According to the avalanche center says more than 200 recorded avalanches slid since Oct. 18. The longest the zones are going without a slide this year have been between seven and 10 days.