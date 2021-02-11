Avalanches claim 15 lives in 7-day period. Idaho's backcountry fairing better but users should still use caution

KETCHUM — Fifteen people died in avalanches nationwide in the first week of this month — the highest seven-day total since 1910 — according to the National Avalanche Center.
And that 1910 number is especially exceptional: The deadliest avalanche in U.S. history claimed the lives of 96 people at the Wellington town site in Washington state on March 1, 1910.
Avalanche deaths this season — still far from over — have reached 22, only one shy of last season’s total of 23.
Winter enthusiasts are more frequently recreating in the backcountry, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. They need to take cautionary steps heading into the usually busy President’s Day weekend, experts say, especially since a new series of storms is likely to dump several inches of fresh snow in southern and central Idaho starting Thursday.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s website noted Wednesday that a large natural avalanche was reported Monday in the Sawtooths in a heavily wind-loaded area.
“Our area is known for its weak layers,” avalanche specialist Chris Lundy said. “We haven’t seen this weak of a layer in years, one as persistent as this one is about every 10 years, and it can be problematic for the entire state, not just our area.”
And it’s not just skiers and boarders who are at risk in avalanche country. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says that since winter 2003-04, eight snowmobilers died in avalanches in Idaho — a more than two-to-one ratio compared to all other user groups.
“The Galena Summit area is the most popular for skiers and the Baker Creek drainage is popular with snowmobilers,” Lundy said. “(Usage) is definitely busier, which is true across the U.S. too, among all user groups. COVID pushed a lot of people outside.”
The good news is that the spike in people getting outside has carried over into avalanche education classes, too.
“Local guide education classes are booked,” he said. “People newer to the sport are enrolling in avalanche classes. People aren’t choosing (to ski) inappropriate terrain any worse than in other years,” Lundy said.
So far, Idaho backcountry users have escaped unscathed this winter with no reported fatalities, even as the Sawtooths have had several big avalanches this year. According to the avalanche center says more than 200 recorded avalanches slid since Oct. 18. The longest the zones are going without a slide this year have been between seven and 10 days.
Weak layers form when the air dries and cold clear nights persist in a zone. The Sawtooths have between 3 and 5 feet of base snow holding onto the slopes.
The four zones in and around the Wood River Valley all remain in either the moderate- or considerable-rating ranges heading into the incoming storm.
“When we get storm snow, snow is the least safe during and right after a storm,” Lundy said.
Tips to remember before heading into the backcountry
- Know how to recognize avalanche terrain, meaning any snow-covered slope over 30 degrees in steepness
- If you see previous avalanches, there’s a good chance more are possible
- Watch for cracks shooting out from your skies or snowmobile
- Watch for snow collapses and following “rolling” or “whumpfing” sounds