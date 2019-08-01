BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks over 30 million fish from its resident hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, Fish and Game hatchery staff have highlighted some stocking events for August. Whether it is a large number of fish being stocked relative to the size of the water, a unique species, a new location or a one-time-only stocking, they have designated events anglers would be interested in knowing about. Here’s what they came up with:
Southwest Region
- North Fork Boise River — 3,500 rainbow trout
- Middle Fork Boise River — 1,750 rainbow trout
- South Fork Payette River — 3,500 rainbow trout
- Northwest Passage Pond — 750 rainbow trout
Magic Valley Region
- Lake Cleveland — 3,000 rainbow trout
- Big Wood River — 1,900 rainbow trout
- Warm Springs Creek — 2,850 rainbow trout
Southeast Region
Montpelier Creek — 1,000 rainbow trout
