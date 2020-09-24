Auger Falls Park fire presents opportunity: Riders already talking about ways to improve the bike trails

TWIN FALLS — A small grass fire Monday burned between six to 15 acres over some trails on the west end of Auger Falls Park. Though the fire was contained quickly, it is the latest victim added to a growing list of recreation areas burned this year in southern Idaho.
Yet it appears some luck was on the park’s side.
An aerial photo taken Wednesday by local mountain biker Ty Greaves, one of three riders touring and exploring the burn scar that day, showed the fire’s extent. However, one trail appeared to have inadvertently acted as a natural fire line — Tristan’s Trail — helping to slow the fire’s advances.
The trail is named after Ty’s older brother Tristan Greaves, who helped build the flow trail while in high school during the spring of 2015.
“When I first started mountain biking in early high school, I realized that we didn’t have any downhill flow trails around here,” Tristan Greaves said of his desire to add to the trail system at Auger Falls. “My friends and I all just wanted something like that (flow trails like in Eagle, Pocatello, and Jackson Hole), so we built it.”
After gaining approval from Twin Falls Parks and Recreation and with some guidance and planning from fellow biker and trail builder James Brennan, Tristan Greaves and his friends spent a few weekends building the flow trail using a mini excavator, hand tools and some good old fashion sweat and elbow grease.
“It’s fun for beginners too,” Tristan Greaves said. “Anyone can ride it and roll over or go around the jumps and still enjoy the fast berms and rollers.”
The brothers initially found out about the fire late Monday but didn’t know the affects from the fire or if the area was rideable or open until Wednesday.
“It is sad to see it burn,” Ty Greaves said after pedaling through the burn area. “But the burn should give new opportunities to rebuild the already laid trails better in the future.”
“I think new opportunities to build and maintain the trail system are there now,” Tanaya Greaves, Tristan’s wife said after riding the burn area.
Building, modifying or otherwise altering the trails at Auger Falls Park requires permission from Twin Fall Parks and Recreation since it is a city park.
“I encourage people to stay on the trails and if they have ideas about anything to reach out to Parks and Rec and we can take a look at them,” Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said while talking about the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“If that ground is disturbed, we might have to close that area off for erosion control,” Davis said. “Not only do people need to respect the land they are using but also be super careful when using it.”
Davis also said she implores people to stay on the trails to ensure that the ecosystem can recover.
She also thinks the fire might be a great opportunity to make new trails, but people wait for the proper permission before attempting to do anything.
