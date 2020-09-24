Auger Falls Park fire presents opportunity: Riders already talking about ways to improve the bike trails

“It’s fun for beginners too,” Tristan Greaves said. “Anyone can ride it and roll over or go around the jumps and still enjoy the fast berms and rollers.”

The brothers initially found out about the fire late Monday but didn’t know the affects from the fire or if the area was rideable or open until Wednesday.

“It is sad to see it burn,” Ty Greaves said after pedaling through the burn area. “But the burn should give new opportunities to rebuild the already laid trails better in the future.”

“I think new opportunities to build and maintain the trail system are there now,” Tanaya Greaves, Tristan’s wife said after riding the burn area.

Building, modifying or otherwise altering the trails at Auger Falls Park requires permission from Twin Fall Parks and Recreation since it is a city park.

“I encourage people to stay on the trails and if they have ideas about anything to reach out to Parks and Rec and we can take a look at them,” Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said while talking about the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.