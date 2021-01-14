Attention deer, elk and pronghorn hunters: Submit your mandatory harvest report by Jan. 31

BOISE — Big game hunters have until Jan. 31 to submit mandatory harvest reports and fulfill a crucial role in the management of Idaho’s big game herds. Hunters can submit their mandatory hunter report online at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com, or by calling 1-877-268-9365.

If you purchased a tag to hunt big game this year, whether you hunted and/or harvested or not, you must fill out a mandatory harvest report by the Jan. 31 deadline. The harvest data provided by hunters is an important component of the season-setting process that will take place in February and March.

Hunters can submit their mandatory hunter via computer at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com by entering their last name and tag number in the “Quick Access Hunter Reporting” section. Users with a smartphone can download the “Go Outdoors Idaho” app in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and submit their hunter report through the app by clicking “Purchase License” and following the same steps as above.

Hunters will need to have their tag number handy if they call in to report, and operators are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Why mandatory hunter reports are important