As hunter numbers plummet across the US, Idaho sets records — for now

But Idaho Fish and Game is not waiting to meet the same fate other states have. Malepeai’s marketing position was created recently to help the agency with “the three R’s” — recruiting, retaining and reactivating hunters and anglers. Fish and Game is already seeing year-over-year growth in fishing licenses as a result of marketing campaigns, Malepeai said.

“We saw the writing on the wall in other states, so we wanted to get out ahead of it,” Malepeai said. “Our revenue is stable right now, but we’re just trying to keep it there.”

Why has Idaho hunting bucked trends?

Idaho isn’t the only state that has seen its hunting license numbers grow — Alaska, Oregon and Utah have seen major increases, while Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada have had mostly steady numbers since 2000.

It’s not entirely clear why Idaho and other states aren’t seeing such steep declines, but the culture of the West likely plays a role, Malepeai said.

“I think the Western states are all in the same boat,” he said. “And anecdotally … Idaho traditionally is a gun-friendly state. I think hunting and gun ownership is woven into the fabric of our history.”