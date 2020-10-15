Are you geared up for winter yet? Idaho Water Sports' 2020 ski swap just might be your ticket

BURLEY — Winter is right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about skiing and riding in the Magic Valley. Idaho Water Sports is hosting their annual ski swap next week.

The event is surely a great chance to upgrade your skis or boards, winter gear, or find something for the kids.

Due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, several southern Idaho and northern Utah ski swaps have been canceled and Idaho Water Sports is anticipating a larger turn out this year.

“Bogus Basin’s swap canceled for sure and we haven’t heard anything from folks in Idaho Falls about theirs,” Carol Warr from Idaho Water Sports said. “Best to shop early for the best selection. Kids stuff seems to sell out the earliest.”

Idaho Water Sports is teaming up with Barrie’s Ski and Sports in Pocatello, who will be attaching a tent to the outside of the Burley shop, to help social distance crowds due to the pandemic.

“The outdoor tent we will have this year will help manage airflow at the event,” Nate Ashby, pro-shop manager, said of adjustments to this year’s event. “It’s (the ski swap) always a good time though. Lots of people drive over from Twin Falls to check it out too.”

Event details