Archers: Mark your calendars for the rest of this year and 2021

Magic Valley Bowhunters 2020
Kids fall fun league is Wednesdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Come every week or when you are able. 10 and 20 yard lines, all abilities welcome. Beginner equipment available.
Cost: $20 for MVB member, $40 for non-members.
Individual membership through end of 2020 is $12.50.
Call or text Ann at 208-358-2742 for more information.
MVB 2020 Indoor National Champiohship
Magic Valley Bowhunters has signed up for the local opportunity to participate in the 2020 Indoor National “Virtual” Championship – Quarantine Edition. This is scheduled for December 18-20 at the MVB Indoor Range in Filer, ID. It is for amateurs only, shooting the 300 round on the blue and white target twice (NOT on the same day). Inside-out Xs will be tracked separately for tie-breakers. This can be a golden opportunity for archers of all ages (kids too) to participate that would otherwise not be able to make a long trip to one location with many, many people in attendance.
For 2021:
- 1/1/21 – New Year’s Day Resolutions Shoot
- 2/20/21 to 2/21/21 – Copus Cove Indoor 3D
- 4/24/21 to 4/25/21 – Jackpot 3D
- 5/22/21 to 5/23/21 – Niagara Springs 3D
- 7/3/21 to 7/4/21 – Magic Mountain 3D
Currently:
Kids Fall Fun League is now in progress on Wednesday evenings but more kids welcome. Adult League 300 Round is now in progress on Thursday evenings as well.
