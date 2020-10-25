Archers: Mark your calendars for the rest of this year and 2021

Magic Valley Bowhunters 2020

MVB 2020 Indoor National Champiohship

Magic Valley Bowhunters has signed up for the local opportunity to participate in the 2020 Indoor National “Virtual” Championship – Quarantine Edition. This is scheduled for December 18-20 at the MVB Indoor Range in Filer, ID. It is for amateurs only, shooting the 300 round on the blue and white target twice (NOT on the same day). Inside-out Xs will be tracked separately for tie-breakers. This can be a golden opportunity for archers of all ages (kids too) to participate that would otherwise not be able to make a long trip to one location with many, many people in attendance.