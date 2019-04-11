{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts runs through April 30. To apply, call 1-800-554-8685 or go online or visit any Idaho Fish and Game office or license vendor.

Hunters are reminded that Fish and Game no longer accepts mail-in applications.

To apply for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts, each applicant must possess a 2019 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a non-refundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $41.75 for non-residents.

Controlled-hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat are:

  • Residents under Price Lock — $183.50
  • Residents without Price Lock — $216.50
  • Nonresidents — $2,143.50

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/application-period-open-moose-mountain-goat-big-horn-sheep-controlled-hunts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments