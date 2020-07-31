Another Idaho ski area debuts summer mountain bike trails, announces new ownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — Mountain bikers in southern Idaho will have even more trails to explore as another regional ski area debuts its new bike park.

According to a news release, Soldier Mountain Ski Area near Fairfield will open its mountain bike trails to riders starting Friday, Aug. 7. A grand opening will be held Aug. 8 at 11 a.m.

The bike park features 7.7 miles of track across four trails, each with a different skill level — one easy, one intermediate, one advanced and one extreme.

“We’re excited to be opening our bike park,” Soldier Mountain’s incoming general manager, Paul Alden, said in the news release. “These trails are built to world-class standards, and we look forward to being the preferred local mountain-biking destination for riders of all ages and abilities.”

The trails will be open through the end of October if weather permits. Riders can take chair lifts to the top of the mountain, with lift service running from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Soldier is not open during the week.