Annual seasonal motorized use restrictions now in effect in Wood River Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office has implemented annual seasonal motorized use restrictions in the Wood River Valley to protect wintering deer and elk. The seasonal restrictions are for BLM-managed land only and will lift on April 30.

“As we approach the winter season, big game herds will begin returning to their historic winter range in the valley,” Shoshone Field Office Wildlife Biologist Jesse Rawson said. “Deer and elk experience adversity even during mild winters, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.”

Most BLM-managed land in the Wood River Valley remains open to motorized use. All recreationists, motorized and non-motorized alike, are encouraged to consider their potential impacts to deer and elk in the area this winter and to adjust their actions accordingly to minimize disturbance.

Following are the areas that are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Dec. 1 to April 30.

Martin/ Big Dry Canyon

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

South slopes above East Fork

Elk Mountain area

Portions of Picabo Hills

The BLM patrols these areas to monitor and enforce restrictions. A map detailing the restrictions is attached, and hard copies are available at the Shoshone Field Office at 400 West F St. in Shoshone. For additional information, please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296.

