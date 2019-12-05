TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office has implemented the annual seasonal motorized use closures in the Wood River Valley to protect wintering deer and elk. The seasonal closures are for BLM-managed land only and will lift April 30.
“These closures have gone into effect since 1982 to help protect animals that have to work harder in the winter for their food and shelter,” Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson said. “Disturbances to wildlife cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival. It is important to help minimize human-related stress on wildlife.”
The BLM encourages the public to carefully gauge their actions when recreating this winter to minimize impacts on deer and elk that could be in the area, added Rawson. Most BLM land in the Wood River Valley remains open for motorized recreation activities. Stop by the BLM Shoshone Field Office or visit the website for a copy of the seasonal closure map and other wildlife/recreation related information.
Following are the areas in the Wood River Valley that are closed annually to motorized use, including snowmobiles, through April 30:
- Martin/ Big Dry Canyon
- Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch
Big and Little Beaver Drainages
- South slopes above East Fork
- Elk Mountain area
- Portions of Picabo Hills
The BLM patrols these areas to monitor and enforce closures. Maps detailing the closures within the Wood River Valley are available through the Shoshone Field Office at 400 W. F Street in Shoshone. For additional information, please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296.
