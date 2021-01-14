Annual seasonal motorized use closure will be in effect in South Hills area

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burley Field Office will implement the annual seasonal motorized use closure in the South Hills area from Jan. 16 to March 15 to prevent resource damage and protect critical mule deer winter range and sage-grouse habitat. The closure may be extended if road or weather conditions warrant. The area is still open to the public for nonmotorized use.

Minimizing stress is important to maintain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills during the next few months. Following the Badger Fire, which burned over 90,000 acres last summer, it is especially critical for these animals to have access to good wintering habitat. “Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy that they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, Burley Field Office wildlife biologist.

The Magic Valley Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) supports these efforts to protect wildlife in the area each year. “During the critical months of January through March, it’s important that big game herds don’t expend unnecessary energy,” said Craig White, IDFG Regional Supervisor for Magic Valley. “Members of the public can recreate responsibly by giving these animals a wide berth when participating in nonmotorized activities.”