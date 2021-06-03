Annual OHV safety fair this weeekend

HANSEN — The 10th annual Magic Mountain Off-Highway Vehicle Safety Fair is happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Magic Mountain.

The event is free and focuses on riding safety and ethics for driving all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles and motorbikes.

Riders under the age of 16 are required to take this class to drive an off-highway vehicle on Forest Service land.

Anyone who preregisters and completes the safety training will be entered to win a 2021 Polaris 110 Outlaw ATV, said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Participants should bring an OHV with 2021 OHV sticker, Department of Transportation approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and over the ankle boots.

Law enforcement investigates multiple OHV fatalities each year, Brown said.

“The question ‘How dangerous?’ The answer is deadly,” he said.

Just last month, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office investigated three separate rollover crashes involving UTVs and ATVs, Brown said. One of the crashes killed a man.

Last year over 70 kids attended the safety fair. Brown wants to beat that number this year.